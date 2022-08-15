President Droupadi Murmu Approves 107 Gallantry Awards to Armed Forces & CAPF

Naik Devendra Pratap Singh was awarded the Kirti Chakra, which is the second highest peacetime gallantry award.

Singh was a part of an operation in Pulwama in January earlier this year where he killed two terrorists in a gunfight.

In its statement ahead of the India's 76th Independence Day, the government announced that BSF constable Sudip Sarkar and Sub-Inspector Paotinsat Guite have also been conferred with the Kirti Chakra posthumously.

Additionally, Wing Commander Deepika Misra, a pilot of the Indian Air Force, was awarded the Vayu Sena medal for her contributions to the rescue efforts during the flash floods that occurred in Madhya Pradesh in August last year.