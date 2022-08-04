Independence Day 2022: Ideas, Tips & Interesting Facts To Include in Speech

India is all set to celebrate its 76th Independence Day on 15 August this year. The government has launched 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate 75 years of independence and honour the glorious history of its people, culture, and achievements.

The celebrations for the 75th year of independence began on 12 March 2011, in a 75-week countdown and will come to an end on 15 August 2022.

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign is also a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The aim is to encourage people to bring the Indian flag home and hoist it.

Here are a few tips and interesting facts that will help you prepare your speech for Independence Day in English.