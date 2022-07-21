First Namaste Vietnam Fest To Be Held To Mark 75 Years of Indian Independence

The first ever Namaste Vietnam Festival will be held in Ho Chi Minh City and Nha Trang from 12-21 August to mark 75 years of Indian independence.

The 10-day fest has been planned in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's India's Act East policy which treats Vietnam as a key ally in the region.

Among those who will walk the red carpet is a big delegation from the Indian Film industry led by award-winning filmmakers like Rahul Mittra, Umesh Shukla, Rahul Rawail, Kumar Mangat, Shree Narayan Singh, Mikhil Musale, Rajesh Mapuskar, Chandrakant Singh, according to American Bazaar.