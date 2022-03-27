Pramod Sawant To Be Sworn in as Goa CM on Monday; PM Modi To Attend Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant during a meeting.
(Photo: PTI)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pramod Sawant will be sworn as Goa's chief minister (CM) for the second time on Monday, 28 March. Sawant had retained the Sanquelim Assembly seat for the third consecutive time by defeating Congress candidate Dharmesh Saglani and AAP's Manojkumar Ghadi in the Assembly polls.
The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee stadium at 11 am, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and several other dignitaries, an official said told PTI.
Around 10,000 people are expected to attend the function, which will also be broadcast across Goa via several news channels.
BJP won 20 out of 40 seats and a vote share of 33.3 percent in the coastal state. The party has so far been silent on the other cabinet ministers who are supposed to be sworn in.
Besides the chief minister, Goa's cabinet can have 11 other ministers.
This would be the second time that the swearing-in ceremony of the state's chief minister will be held outside Raj Bhavan premises.
The three-time MLA Pramod Sawant, 48, is an Ayurveda medical practitioner. He was elected as the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly when the party had formed its government under Manohar Parrikar in 2017.
Dr Sawant was sworn-in as the chief minister for the first time in March 2019 following Parrikar's death, and amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.
Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai has also summoned a two-day session from 29 March, during which the CM will need to seek a vote of confidence.
A new Speaker will also be elected in the session and while the Congress-led opposition nominated MLA Aleixo Sequeira for the post, BJP is expected to announce the party's candidate on Sunday.
(With inputs from PTI.)
