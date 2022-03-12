'Will Form New Govt Soon': Pramod Sawant Submits Resignation to Goa Guv

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has submitted his resignation to Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai at Raj Bhawan in Panaji on Saturday, 12 March.

Contrary to some exit poll predictions which suggested a hung assembly in Goa with the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress engaged in a neck and neck battle, the 10 March results gave a clear mandate in favour of the BJP which emerged as the single-largest party with 20 seats and a vote share of 33.3 percent.