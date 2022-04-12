Delhi Heat Breaks 72-Year Record, Touches 42°C; 5-Day-Long Heatwave in April

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the people of northwest India will get a respite from severe heatwave conditions from Tuesday, 12 April, onwards. Image used for representative purposes.
In the last 72 years, the temperatures in Delhi have never soared this high in the first week of April. The mercury hit 42.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, 11 April, as the city continues to face a heatwave for the sixth consecutive day.
The ongoing heatwave in the city has already been going on for five days in April itself and is likely to continue for the sixth day as well.
Under its influence, maximum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2-3°C over many parts of northwest India from 12 April. Consequently, intensity and distribution of the heat wave conditions over the plains of Northwest India is very likely to reduce from 12 April 2022, according to IMD.
