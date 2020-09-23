Didn’t Ask for Sharad Pawar to Be Served I-T Notice: EC Responds

The Election Commission on Wednesday, 23 September, said that it has not given any directions to the tax authorities to serve notice to veteran Maharashtra leader Sharad Pawar.
This comes a day after the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief said the Income Tax department has served him notice asking for "clarification and explanation" over his election affidavits.
"Election Commission of India has not issued any such direction to CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxation) to issue notice to Shri Pawar," the poll body said, in a statement.
Pawar, along with his daughter Supriya Sule, MP, besides Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son and Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray have been served notices by the I-T Department seeking clarifications on their polls affidavits filed in the previous elections.
“Yes, I have also received it (the notice). They love some people,” the 79-year old Maratha strongman said with a grin, speaking with media persons in Mumbai on 22 September.
"I have got the I-T Department notice about my election affidavits. On the directions of the Election Commission of India, the I-T Department has sent the notice on the poll affidavits for 2009, 2014, and 2020," Pawar said.
Incidentally, the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, and two top leaders each of the two parties in the alliance have been served with the I-T notices.
(With inputs from IANS)
