Income Tax Department Raids BJP Leader’s House In Surat

BJP leader PVS Sarma. | (Image: Twitter/Altered by The Quint)

The Income Tax department on Thursday, 22 October carried out search on the premises of Surat BJP unit vice-chairman PVS Sarma’s residence. Sarma joined politics just a few years ago after taking VRS as an I-T officer. This comes after Sarma alleged that a few I-T officials, jewellers and chartered accountants were involved in money laundering throughout demonetisation in 2016, reported news agency PTI.

According to the report by PTI, the I-T department conducted the searches early morning and it is said to be still going on.

“I have nothing to hide. Officials are searching my house. They are scared and trying to intimidate me so that I don’t disclose names of erring I-T officers and others who were involved in the scam. I have proof and I will disclose it soon,” Sarma was quoted saying by PTI.

Searches were also conducted at Sarma’s offices in Udhana, Mumbai and Pune, Ahmedabad Mirror reported. The report also stated that the searches are being presently being conducted at 14 places. The Surat I-T department was not informed about the searches and the raid was conducted by Ahmedabad and Vadodara departments, the daily reported.

Gujarat BJP spokesperson and media coordinator Prashant Vala told PTI that the party will comment on Sarma's issue at an appropriate time. Surat BJP president Nitin Bhajiawala also declined to comment on the matter.

On Tuesday, 19 October, Sarma tweeted saying: “The I-T department's investigation wing did not take into account the cash deposit of ₹ 110 crores by a prominent jeweller after demonetisation and taxed the firm for an income of just ₹ 84 lakh.”

Sarma alleged that some I-T officers, jewellers and CAs were involved in money laundering during demonetisation, and said that he will disclose names in coming days.

(With inputs from PTI and Ahmedabad Mirror)