'In Self-Defence', Claims Lucknow Woman Who Hit Driver in Viral Video

In a video that has been widely circulated on social media, a woman was seen thrashing a man at a road crossing, as bystanders and traffic police looked on.
Days after a video of a woman thrashing a cab driver in the middle of a Lucknow road went viral, Priyadarshini Narayan Yadav, who had slapped the Ola Cabs employee, told NDTV that she stands by her actions, which were meant to defend herself.
Yadav, who was allegedly grazed by the car while crossing the road, told India Today, “There was a red light that night when the car touched me, after which I broke his phone and hit him.”
Yadav further asserted that her actions were meant to defend herself. "If police had done its work, I would not have had to do it... They'll hit and run away, self defence nahi karenge? (Will I not defend myself?). Is our life cheap?" she told NDTV.
Speaking to NDTV, Yadav indicated that the police visited her house and asked for her details, adding that the charges levelled against her are baseless.
Siddiqui, on the other hand, has questioned why his assaulter is yet to be arrested, noting that he was put in jail soon after the incident.
"I was slapped 22-23 times, have lost my self-respect, I cannot look people in the eyes. They are asking questions. I have not stepped out of my house," he told NDTV.
Yadav, on her part, had alleged that Ali and others in his car tried to mow her down. She also claimed that the men in the car abused her.
However, after the CCTV footage of the incident emerged online on Monday, 2 August, many people protested that the driver was not at fault, and went on to demand immediate arrest of the woman.
(With inputs from NDTV and India Today)
