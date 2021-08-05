'In Self-Defence', Claims Lucknow Woman Who Hit Driver in Viral Video

Days after a video of a woman thrashing a cab driver in the middle of a Lucknow road went viral, Priyadarshini Narayan Yadav, who had slapped the Ola Cabs employee, told NDTV that she stands by her actions, which were meant to defend herself.

Yadav, who was allegedly grazed by the car while crossing the road, told India Today, “There was a red light that night when the car touched me, after which I broke his phone and hit him.”

Yadav further asserted that her actions were meant to defend herself. "If police had done its work, I would not have had to do it... They'll hit and run away, self defence nahi karenge? (Will I not defend myself?). Is our life cheap?" she told NDTV.