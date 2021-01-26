In Photos: India’s 72nd Republic Day Parade

The Republic Day parade was a grand celebration at Rajpath in the heart of New Delhi, on Tuesday, 26 January. Like every year, the parade saw the Indian Army, Indian Navy Force and Indian Air Force along with various other civil contingents put on an impressive show in New Delhi.

However, this year, the Republic Day celebrations were muted in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With no chief guest for the parade, the number of people witnessing the event had also been reduced to 25,000 from 1.25 lakh the year before.

Ahead of the parade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to martyrs at the National War Memorial. As the parade concluded, PM Modi walked down Rajpath to greet people who had gathered to witness the celebrations.