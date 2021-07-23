In Photos: India This Week

A flooded locality at Mumbai's Badlapur after heavy rains on Thursday, 22 July.
(Photo: PTI)
From the commencement of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament to the floods in Maharashtra, here's a glimpse of India this week.
A view of the Krishnamai temple, which was submerged on Friday, 23 July, due to an overflowing Koyna-Krishna river, following heavy rains in the Karad district of Maharashtra's Satara.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with other Opposition leaders, staging a protest against the Pegasus project near the Gandhi statue in Delhi, on Friday, 23 July.
India's athlete Elavenil Valarivan practising at the Asaka Shooting Range ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics.
Visitors during heavy rain at Taj Mahal in Agra, on Thursday, 22 July.
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait addressed farmers during Kisan Sansad at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday, 22 July, as part of their protest against the Centre's three farm reform laws.
A few buses found themselves submerged in a flood-affected area of Maharashtra's Chiplun on Thursday, 22 July.
SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal displays a placard during the Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi, on Tuesday, 20 July.
A policeman shakes hands with young children on Eid al-Adha in Varanasi, on Wednesday, 21 July.
Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, before taking charge as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President, on Friday, 23 July.
A car being pulled out after it got stuck when a road caved in at Dwarka in New Delhi, on Monday, 19 July.
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy and Congress leader Digvijay Singh during the Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi, on Thursday, 22 July.
Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra, was brought to the Cell Unit of Crime Branch office, after he was arrested in a pornography-related case, in Mumbai on Tuesday, 20 July.
A flooded locality at Mumbai's Badlapur after heavy rains on Thursday, 22 July.
