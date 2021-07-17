In Photos: India This Week

Photographers pay tribute to Pulitzer prize-winning photographer Danish Siddiqui, who was killed in Afghanistan, while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters, in Kolkata, Friday, 16 July.
(Photo: PTI)
A girl plays amid heavy downpour in Jammu, Saturday, 10 July.
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu leaves after meeting party interim President Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi, Friday, 16 July.
Sanitation workers being feliciated by GHMC as COVID-19 frontline workers by distributing essential commodities, gifts and sanitation kits, near the historic Charminar in Hyderabad, Saturday, 10 July.
People gather en-masse to perform rituals during the annual Rath Yatra festival in Puri, Monday, 12 July, 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at the audience after inaugurating the International Cooperation and Convention Centre - Rudraksh, in Varanasi, Thursday, 15 July.
A worker cleans the premises as part of the preparations for the Monsoon Session in Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday, 12 July.
People floating social distancing norms as authorities allowed Sunday bazaar to reopen after some eased in the ongoing COVID-induced lockdown relaxation, in Bengaluru, Sunday, 11 July.
DPCC President Anil Kumar Choudhary being detained by Delhi Police during a cycle rally against fuel price hike in New Delhi, Thursday, 15 July.
A medic shows a vial of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine during its launch in Gurugram, Saturday, 10 July.
Police personnel try to regulate the beneficiaries waiting in queues to receive COVID-19 vaccine dose, at Bhartia hospital in Fatehpur, Tuesday, 13 July.
General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi arrives at Lucknow airport, on Friday, 16 July.
