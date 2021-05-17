In Photos: Cyclone Tauktae Leaves Behind a Trail of Destruction
Over one lakh people have been shifted from low-lying coastal areas in Gujarat.
High sea waves lashing during heavy rains at a coast in Kochi. | (Photo: PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae, categorized as an "extremely severe" cyclonic storm by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), made landfall on Monday, 17 May, a process which is likely to go on for over two more hours.
At least six people died and nine others were injured in Maharashtra after the cyclone left a trail of destruction in its wake along the country’s western coast. Over one lakh people have been shifted from low-lying coastal areas in Gujarat due to the emergency.
In Mumbai, the cyclone triggered heavy rainfall and gales of over 100 kmph on Monday.
Mumbai: Strong sea waves near the Gateway of India as Cyclone Tauktae approaches the coast on Monday.Kozhikode: Dark clouds cover the sky during the cyclone at Vellayil Harbor in KozhikodeKochi: High waves lash the coast during heavy rains.Goa: An NDRF team clears a road blocked by fallen trees near TB hospital in Panaji.
Mumbai: Vehicles negotiate a flooded road in Colaba amid a heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Tauktae on Monday.Goa: A fallen tree in Panjim.Kozhikode: A man feeds dogs on a beach under dark clouds.Mumbai: The impact of Cyclone Tauktae can be seen in Mumbai city. Heavy rain lashed Mumbai city, leading to waterlogging in many low-lying areas like Dadar TT, Parel Hindmata, Marine Drive, Gateway of India and the BMC head office. Strong winds felled many trees.