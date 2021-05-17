Cyclone Tauktae: Coast Guard Rescues Kochi & Karnataka Fishermen

In another operation, the Indian Coast Guard, with the help of the Indian Navy, rescued nine people on-board a tug boat named Coromandel, who were stranded off Mulki rocks in Karnataka. While four people were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard ship, four of them were airlifted by the Indian Navy.

Indian Naval ALH helicopter has rescued four seamen stranded on-board the Tug Coromondal Supporter XI, which had run aground close to the coast of New Mangalore.

Five of them were rescued by boat, Manoj Rajan, Special commissioner, Disaster Management, said, adding that the seamen were provided medical emergency treatment at Mangaluru airport.

“#CycloneTauktae in a coordinated operation by @IndiaCoastGuard & @IndianNavy all the 9 crew of Tug Coromandal supporter IX grounded off Mulki rocks #Karnataka were saved. While 5 crew were rescued by #ICG ship Varaha Gemini boat, 4 were airlifted by IN ALH,” the Indian Coast Guard tweeted.