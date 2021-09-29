Taliban Requests India To Resume Commercial Flights to Afghanistan

Taliban's Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has written to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to resume commercial flights to Afghanistan. Image used for representational purposes.
Taliban's Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has written to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to resume commercial flights to Afghanistan, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday, 29 September.
The letter, which is the first such official communication between the two countries since the militant organisation's takeover, is under review by Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA).
Dated 7 September, the letter to MoCA, signed by Acting Minister of Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority Alhaj Hameedullah Akhundzada, states:
“As you are well informed that recently the Kabul Airport was damaged and dysfunctional by American troops before their withdrawal. By technical assistance of our Qatar Brother, the Airport became operational once again and a NOTAM in this regard issued on 6 September 2021,” the letter says.
While India has not officially recognised the Taliban regime, India’s Ambassador to Qatar Deepak Mittal, on 31 August, had met the Head of Taliban’s political office in Doha Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai.
The Ministry of External Affairs, in its press release after the meeting, had stated: “Ambassador Mittal raised India’s concern that Afghanistan’s soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism in any manner.”
