India's Envoy Meets Taliban's Political Officer in Doha, Flags Concerns
The Taliban representative, according to the MEA, assured that the raised “issues would be positively addressed”.
India’s Ambassador to Qatar Deepak Mittal on Tuesday, 31 August, met the Head of Taliban’s political office in Doha Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai.
The meeting took place at the Indian Embassy in Doha. As per the Ministry of External Affairs, it was held on the request of the Taliban.
The Ministry, in its press release, also said: “Ambassador Mittal raised India’s concern that Afghanistan’s soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism in any manner.”
Further, the discussions focussed on safety, security, and the early return of Indians stranded in Afghanistan. The travel arrangements of Afghan nationals, especially minorities, who wish to visit to India is also said to have come up.
Meanwhile, the Taliban representative, according to the MEA, assured that “these issues would be positively addressed”.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.