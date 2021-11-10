IMD Predicts 'Extremely Heavy Rainfall' for Tamil Nadu; Red Alert Issued

As incessant rains continue to batter Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, 10 November, a red alert has been issued for for several districts in the state.
Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Pudukottai, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Thiruvarur, and Thanjavur have been put under alert for Wednesday, as per The News Minute.
A number of districts in Tamil Nadu saw heavy rainfall on Tuesday. While Nagappattinam recorded 310 mm of rainfall, Karaikal saw 287 mm of rain, and Chennai recorded 18 mm of rain on Tuesday.
"The death toll due to heavy rainfall in the state stands at 12. As of now, 11 teams of NDRF and 7 teams of TN State Disaster Response Force are deployed," Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Photos and videos emerging from the state show waterlogged streets, with people wading through knee-deep water, and even using boats, for transit.
The rains have also adversely impacted developmental structures, houses, and trees in the state.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the state police department, and revenue officials are on high alert for Wednesday after the IMD's warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Chennai and several other districts of Tamil Nadu.
Fifteen IAS officers have also been deputed to monitor the situation.
In Chennai, 1,723 people have been evacuated to relief camps, IANS reported, citing revenue officials.
Schools and colleges in various districts of the state have been shut for Wednesday and Thursday in the wake of the rains.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday inspected rain-affected areas of Kolathur and Villivakkam in Chennai, and distributed food and relief materials to the people.
On Wednesday, the chief minister visited the State Emergency Control Center, Department of Revenue and Disaster Management in Ezhilakam, where he inspected its functioning.
