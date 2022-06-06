IMD Issues 'Yellow Alert' for Delhi, Heatwave To Continue in Several States

Severe heatwave conditions have gripped parts of Madhya Pradesh, where mercury touched 47 degrees Celsius on Sunday at Nowgong, while at least sixteen towns and cities in central and northwest India recorded temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius and above.

“Heatwave conditions also prevailed over some parts of Vidarbha and over isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, west Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh," an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, Skymet Weather, said Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, north Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh may see pre-monsoon activity on and off from 10 June, Mint reported.