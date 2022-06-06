IMD Issues 'Yellow Alert' for Delhi, Heatwave To Continue in Several States

Representational image.
(Photo: PTI)
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a “yellow" alert for Delhi on Sunday, 5 June, while the ongoing heatwave gripped parts of the national capital, with mercury breaching the 45-degree Celsius mark in six localities.
IMD also stated that heatwave conditions are very likely over Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, West Rajasthan, north Jharkhand and Vidarbha on 6 and 7 June.
Meanwhile, Punjab, Haryana-Delhi and Uttarakhand will witness a heatwave during 6 to 9 June.
Further, the IMD also predicted heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over Northwest, Central and adjoining East India during the next three to four days.
Severe heatwave conditions have gripped parts of Madhya Pradesh, where mercury touched 47 degrees Celsius on Sunday at Nowgong, while at least sixteen towns and cities in central and northwest India recorded temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius and above.
“Heatwave conditions also prevailed over some parts of Vidarbha and over isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, west Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh," an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Meanwhile, Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, Skymet Weather, said Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, north Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh may see pre-monsoon activity on and off from 10 June, Mint reported.
(With inputs from Mint.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)