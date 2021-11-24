IKEA’s First Mall in India To Come Up in Haryana’s Gurgaon

Ingka Centres, which is a part of Ingka Group, which also includes IKEA Retail and Ingka Investments, on Tuesday, 23 November, revealed that it would be opening its first shopping centre or 'meeting place' in India at Haryana's Gurugram.

The estimated investment for the project, the company said, was around €400 million (Rs 3,500 crore).

The construction of the mall is set to begin from early 2022 and is expected to generate over 2,500 jobs and in turn contribute to the growth of organised retail in India, Ingka Centres said, Livemint reported.