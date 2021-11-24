Tesla’s Elon Musk Exercises More Options, Sells Shares Worth $1.05 Billion

US securities filings on Tuesday, 23 November showed that Elon Musk, the Chief Executive Officer of Tesla Inc has sold another 934,091 shares of the company, which were worth $1.05 billion after he used options to buy 2.15 million shares, Reuters reported.

On 6 November, Musk had tweeted that he would sell 10 percent of his stocks if Twitter users voted in favour of this via a Twitter poll. Most of those who voted suggested he sell.