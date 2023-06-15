'If Speaking For Democracy Is A Crime, I Won't Stop': Atiq-ur-Rehman After Bail

Speaking to The Quint, Atiq said he believes that he and the others traveling with him were “arrested only for being Muslim.”

“Just days before we were en route to visit Hathras, Rahul Gandhi visited the victim’s family. As did RLD’s Jayant Chaudhary, and Bhim Aazad Samaj Party Kanshiram's Chandrashekhar Azad. So why couldn’t we go do the same? It’s clear this is because we are Muslims and the authorities wanted to communalise the entire issue,” Atiq said.

However, he maintained that he is not fearful.

“I am not scared of anyone except Allah. I haven’t done anything wrong, I haven’t committed any crime. I was punished for nearly three years for nothing, I have no reason to be scared,” he added.

Atiq insisted that he will continue to speak up for “justice and democracy.”

“It’s clear to me now that democracy in India isn’t the same as it was. It's a democracy that only exists in books now, but I will continue to fight to revive it. Because we cannot afford to go quiet,” Atiq said.

Kappan was released from jail on bail in February this year, a month after the release of Mohammad Alam, the driver.