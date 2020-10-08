A Driver, a Journo & 2 Activists: The 4 Men Arrested Near Hathras 

On Monday, 5 October, the Uttar Pradesh police arrested four people – Siddique Kappan, Atiq-ur Rehman, Masood Ahmed and Alam, while they were on their way to Hathras from Delhi. The police claimed that acting on a tip-off, they intercepted a car at a toll plaza, after which the four occupants were interrogated and taken into custody.

On Wednesday, 7 October, the UP police charged them with sedition and Section 17 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, which pertains to punishment for raising funds for a terrorist act.

The police said that during interrogation, it came to the fore that the four had links with the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associate organisation Campus Front of India (CFI).

According to a statement by the police, mobile phones, laptop and some literature were reportedly seized from them.

Ansar Indori, a Human Rights Lawyer, representing the four accused, confirmed that they were on their way to meet the family in the alleged gang-rape and murder case in Hathras.

Now, who are these four men?