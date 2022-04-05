I&B Ministry Blocks 22 YouTube Channels for Spreading Fake News, Misinformation

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) on Monday, 4 April, blocked 22 YouTube news channels, 3 Twitter accounts, 1 Facebook account, and a news website for spreading fake news and disinformation on "subjects sensitive from the perspective of national security, India's foreign relations, and public order," the Ministry said in a press release.

The ministry issued orders for blocking these YouTube channels and social media handles utilising its emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021.

"The blocked YouTube channels had a cumulative viewership of over 260 crore, and were used to spread fake news, and coordinated disinformation over social media on subjects sensitive from the perspective of national security, India's foreign relations, and public order," the statement from the I&B Ministry read.