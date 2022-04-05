Criminal Intimidation, Theft: All the Charges Tom & Jerry Would Draw in India

Thread explaining the charged against Tom and Jerry under IPC goes viral on Twitter.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
A Twitter thread explaining all the charges popular cartoon 'Tom and Jerry' would draw in India is going viral. The thread shows separate instances from the show and explains the kind of charges the characters would be slapped with in real life.
The thread is created by Apurv Shaurya and illustrated the charged the characters would face under the Indian Penal Code. Have a look:
Other funny charges include voyeurism, hurt, kidnapping with the intention to kill, defamation, and misconduct.
Users online have reacted to the thread and expressed how it was a great and simple way to give examples of violations under the IPC. Check out some reactions here:
The thread has more than 8000 likes on Twitter and over 2000 retweets. It's a relief the IPC does not apply to these fictional characters.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)