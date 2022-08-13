3 Months After Return to IAS, Shah Faesal Now Deputy Secretary in Union Ministry

IAS officer Shah Faesal, who had a brief stint in politics, has been posted as a deputy secretary in the union tourism ministry over three months after being reinstated, officials said on Saturday.

The order on the posting of 2010-batch IAS officer from erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir cadre was cleared earlier this week.

He was reinstated in the last week of April after the government accepted his application for withdrawing his resignation.

Faesal could not be reached for a comment through calls or messages.