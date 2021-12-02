'Act Within 24 Hours, Else...': SC Raps Centre, Delhi Govt Over Air Pollution

As the national capital woke up to another day of 'very poor' air quality, the Supreme Court on Thursday, 2 December, rapped the Central and Delhi governments and said that no concrete steps were being taken to improve the air quality.

The court also slammed the state government for reopening schools and said that while adults have the option to work from home, "three-year-olds and four-year-olds are going to schools," according to NDTV.

Citing concerns of "learning loss," senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for the state government said that going to schools was optional with online classes.

"But who wants to sit at home? We also have children and grandchildren. We know the problems they have been facing since the pandemic," Chief Justice NV Ramana said, as quoted by NDTV.