IAF Constitutes Court of Inquiry To Investigate Coonoor Chopper Crash

The crashed helicopter's 'black box,' which consists of the cockpit voice recorder (CVR, a device that records the audio communications in the flight deck) and the flight data recorder (FDR, which saves the history of the flight) was also recovered on Thursday during the searches conducted at the crash site.

The main purpose of both boxes (orange in colour) is to aid the investigation after an aerial vehicle mysteriously crashes.

An examination into the recovered black box is soon expected to provide insights into the tragedy.

