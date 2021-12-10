As Tribute to CDS Bipin Rawat, Opposition MPs Halt Protests Over RS Suspension

In light of the tragic and untimely demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, opposition parties suspended their protests on Thursday, 9 December, as a mark of respect to the late veteran.

Twelve Members of Parliament belonging to opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha had been suspended on 29 November, which was the first day of the Winter Session.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu had suspended the 12 MPs (from five political parties in total) for what he claimed was "unruly conduct".

But that "unruly conduct" had occurred four months ago on 11 August, the last day of the Monsoon Session.

As a response, the 12 MPs, who were joined by more than a 100 more opposition MPs, were protesting at the Gandhi statue in Parliament since last week.

This protest has now been halted due to the passing of CDS Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other personnel who died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on 8 December.