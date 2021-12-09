Sexual Harassment, Kashmir, NRC: Questions Ranjan Gogoi Should Have Been Asked

According to Gogoi, he was part of the bench that took up the sexual harassment allegations because "45 years of my hard work in Bar and Bench was being spoiled."

"In hindsight, I should not have been a Judge in the Bench," he told Kanwal, before asking, "But, what do you do if your reputation as an upcoming anchor is destroyed?"

With all due respect, this could not have been a consideration for how the Chief Justice of India, the head of the judiciary, which is meant to uphold the law and protect the rule, is supposed to make decisions. When Gogoi sat on the bench that day on 20 April 2019, this was not the same as someone holding a press conference to protect their reputation.

If he had wanted to protect his reputation, he could have easily held a press conference or given proper responses to Scroll, The Wire, Caravan and The Leaflet, which reached out to him in advance of publishing the story about the allegations.

Instead, he used the judicial side of the Supreme Court itself as a platform to defend himself and throw allegations against the complainant.