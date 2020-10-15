Watch: Woman Narrowly Escapes Building Collapse in Hyderabad

A woman in Hyderabad's Moghalpura area narrowly escaped a building collapse as she was walking past it. The incident was caught on camera.

In the video, shared on Twitter by The News Minute reporter Paul Oommen, a burqa-clad woman can be seen walking down the side of a busy road. She crosses a temple and rushes past a two-storey structure which appears to be in a dilapidated condition when it suddenly collapses within seconds. However, the woman escaped unhurt. The structure can be seen crumbling down in a fraction of seconds, leaving the entire area covered with stones, bricks and smoke.

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in various parts of Telangana since Tuesday and have claimed at least 30 lives, including 19 in Hyderabad. Incessant rainfall in Hyderabad and different parts of Telangana has led to waterlogging on roads and inundation of some low-lying areas. (With inputs from The News Minute.)