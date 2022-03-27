Kejriwal, BJP Engage in War of Words Over Kashmiri Pandits' Issue

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, 26 March, slammed BJP for politicising the plight of Kashmiri pandits and questioned how many displaced people have returned to Kashmir since the BJP came to power at the Centre.

Earlier on 24 March, Kejriwal slammed the BJP, in the Delhi Assembly, for promoting Vivek Agnihotri's new film 'The Kashmir Files' which is based on the events around the Kashmiri pandit exodus.

He said that instead of making it tax-free, the film should be uploaded on YouTube and all proceeds should be dedicated for the welfare of Kashmiri pandits.

When asked about his comments at a post-budget conference on 26 March Saturday , Kejriwal said: