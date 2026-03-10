'Everyone Wants to Be Brahmin': Inside Instagram's Caste Pride Economy

(Caste runs through India's classrooms, workplaces, and even social media. Help us tell more such stories that matter. Become a member and support our coverage.)

A woman walks from a black Thar towards the camera in slow motion, flipping her hair, Bollywood-style. The audio playing in the background declares, “Brahmin na kabhi jhuka tha, na kabhi jhukega. Brahmin sarvochh tha, sarvochh rahega" (A Brahmin has never bowed, and never will. Brahmins were supreme, and will remain supreme).

The text flashing on the screen reads: “Ab ye 2 kodi ka UGC Act hme btayega ki kisko kya bolna hai. We’re always superior! “(Now this worthless UGC Act will dictate us. We’re always superior!).

25,800 likes.