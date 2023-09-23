Rebuilding Brick by Brick: MP's School Education Reforms Finally Showing Gains

Post the chance meeting with this writer at his Jahangirabad school, he sends a series of photographs of the old school premises over WhatsApp to illustrate his point He remembers coming to this very school in the mornings and often finding broken locks, alcohol bottles, leftover food at the decrepit, run-down structure, routinely used as a night “haunt” for dubious activities by local hooligans. “My own mindset has seen a sea change as we have now seen what is possible if someone puts their mind to it”, he explains.

Amitav Virmani, the CEO of TEA, which is working actively on education reforms in five states including Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Punjab besides MP currently, says that he finds in his experience that the tenets of the reform effort despite government changes - and MP is headed for elections later this year - remains largely unchanged even if there is a change in nomenclature. “That the structure of a foundation needs to be strong to sustain, no political dispensation will dispute.

So, at most CM-RISE or Mission Ankur may be renamed but the basic philosophy and attempt does not vary”, he finds. This gives him confidence that at least some of the efforts that are currently in progress will deliver results, regardless of which party is in power. Moreover, as an organization TEA hopes to work a minimum of ten years on every reform effort so that it can ensure that repeated cycles of reform establish a “new normal”.

Although it still has a very long way to go, other factors that offer hope for MP’s effort include a war-like zeal by those at the top of the reform pyramid (Shami, Dhanraju, and their teams), a slightly less politicized and more sincere teacher community when compared with states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh attempting similar reforms and a lower level of cynicism in the system than one finds in metro cities like Delhi or even Mumbai.

Meanwhile, cynicism is the furthest thing on the minds of Pandey, Sahu, and others who at their Jahangirabad school, in the midst of a not-so-salubrious surrounding, find even the air is suffused with hope.

(Anjuli Bhargava is a senior writer and columnist based in Goa.)