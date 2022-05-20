Authorities Raze 48 Houses in MP's Rajgarh Post Attacks on Dalit Weddings

48 houses were razed down in MP's Rajgarh district following attacks on Dalit wedding processions.
On Thursday, 19 May, the Rajgarh district administration in Madhya Pradesh demolished 48 houses after attacks on Dalit weddings were reported from the area. The demolitions were carried out in the Jirapur town of the district.
Stones were pelted on the procession of a Dalit man’s wedding near the Mataji Mohalla area, under the Jirapur police station limits of Rajgarh district, on 17 May, allegedly after members of the Muslim community took objection to music being played in front of the mosque. The altercation reportedly resulted in the injury of at least five people, including one six-year-old child.
A case in connection to the incident was booked, naming six people initially but eight were arrested, and 21 other accused were identified with the help of CCTV footage, police said.
Following the FIR, the district administration issued notices to the residents of Jirapur’s ward number 4, identifying their homes as encroachment on the government land. On Thursday, the officials demolished 18 houses and another 30 were demolished partially for extending onto the public road.
Speaking to the media, Tehsildar of the Jirapur area, A R Chiraman said:
Rajgarh district administration also carried out demolitions in the Pipaliyan Kala area under the same Jirapur police station limits where a similar attack on the wedding procession of another Dalit man was reported on 15 May.
The altercation on Sunday allegedly happened between the members of Dangi, an Other Backward Class (OBC) community, and Dalits after stones were pelted on the wedding procession of the Dalit man.
Jirapur PS in-charge, Prabhat Gaud, had told media that the Dalit family had given an appointment earlier and the accused tried to target police as well but couldn't succeed.
Prabhat Gaud said: