House Arrest of Leaders in Narada Case: CBI Withdraws Plea in SC

After the Calcutta HC on Friday, 21 May, had ordered house arrest of the four leaders, the Chief Justice of Calcutta HC Rajesh Bindal on the same day had constituted a five-judges’ Bench to hear the matter pertaining to the bail of the four leaders. The case was to be heard on Monday, 24 May.

However, the CBI on Sunday, 23 May, approached SC and also sought adjournment of the hearing on Monday. It also circulated an adjournment letter before the Constitution Bench of the Calcutta HC, stating that it will be moving the apex court against the HC’s orders dated 19 May and 21 May.

The agency has also moved SC against the HC’s order that the matter be heard by a larger Bench of the same court.