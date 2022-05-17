'Hope India Will Reconsider': US on Centre's Wheat Export Ban

Thomas-Greenfield said that the Russian war in Ukraine had led to the aggravation of the food shortage.

"Ukraine used to be a breadbasket for the developing world, but ever since Russia started blocking crucial ports and destroying civilian infrastructure and grain silos, hunger situations in Africa and the Middle East are getting even more dire. This is a crisis for the whole world, and so it belongs to the UN," she stated.

The United States is holding the presidency of the UN Security Council (UNSC) for the month of May, and is scheduled to conduct a meeting on food security this week amid a crisis of grain paucity.

Wheat prices had spiked to a record high on Monday, 16 May, three days after India imposed a ban on exports of the grain. India's move had come after a huge crop loss was recorded in the country due to the heatwave in March.

Earlier, agriculture ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) industrialised nations had condemned India's decision to ban unapproved wheat exports.