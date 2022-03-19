'Feeling Blessed': Priyanka Chopra Shares Holi Celebration Pics With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra shares photos of Holi celebrations with Nick Jonas.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Priyanka Chopra along with husband Nick Jonas celebrated their first ever Holi as parents in Los Angeles, California. The couple had a baby girl recently via surrogacy. Priyanka and Nick shared photos and videos of their Holi celebrations at home on Instagram.
Watch a video shared by the actor below:
Priyanka and Nick seem to have spent their day celebrating Holi with family and friends. The photos included the actor holding a book titled 'Festival of Colors' which she is reading out to two children. 'To be able to find some joy at a time when the world feels so scary is such a blessing. Happy holi everyone. Thank you to our friends and family for playing holi like desi’s do! Feeling blessed,' read Priyanka's Instagram message.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.
The actor also shared some photographs with the message, 'Do me a favor.. let’s play holi. Sorry. Had to!' - a line from her popular Holi song from the film Waqt (2005).
Priyanka Chopra celebrating Holi.
Nick posted a more extensively edited video of the Holi celebrations at the Chopra-Jonas residence. Watch the video below:
Priyanka last appeared on the big screen in the Hollywood release The Matrix Resurrections, and will be a part of the upcoming Amazon series Citadel. The actor is also part of Zoya Akhtar's next road movie Jee Le Zara co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.
