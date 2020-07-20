Amarnath Yatra: An Alternate Route and the Pain of Pahalgam

The yearly Amarnath yatra is scheduled to begin from 21 July and end on 3 August, for a shortened duration of just 14 days. Every year the yatra, which is conducted and managed by Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, would attract lakhs of devotees. Their destination – the Amarnath Cave, which is nestled in the high Himalayas in the Pahalgam area of the Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir. The yatra season normally lasts for two months.

Pahalgam being the traditional route for centuries together would attract most of the flow of devotees. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak a limited number of pilgrims will be allowed up to the cave, this time from the Sonamarg-Baltal side, a non-traditional and shorter route. This has cast a pall of gloom on the traditional route of Pahalgam.