Jammu and Kashmir Encounter: 3 Terrorists Eliminated in Pulwama’s Pahoo Area
The third terrorist eliminated belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit, police informed.
Police officials on Sunday, 24 April, stated that three terrorists were eliminated in an encounter between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on the same day.
The Kashmir Zone Police updated in a tweet about a search operation that was underway as they noted that a total of three terrorists were killed, the last one belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit.
The Inspector General of Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, told news agency ANI that three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were trapped in Pahoo.
The Kashmir Zone Police earlier took to Twitter to inform of an encounter taking place in the Pahoo area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening.
"Police and security forces are on the job," the tweet read further.
(With inputs from ANI.)
