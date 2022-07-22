HIV Patients Protest Shortage of Life-Saving Drugs: What You Need To Know

A group of HIV patients protested the shortage of antiretroviral drugs outside the National Aids Control Organization (NACO) in Delhi on Thursday, 21 July.

Thirty to forty patients living in different parts of the capital stating that access to antiretroviral drugs was their right. According to a report in Scroll, the patients claim a shortage of medicines at hospitals and Delhi has put their lives at risk, and blamed the government for the same.

Antiretroviral drugs save the lives of thousands living with HIV or HIV AIDS. NACO is the central government agency tasked with providing the medicines, diagnostic kits, and other essentials like training, to treat patients living with HIV.

The protesters claimed that many Antiretroviral Therapy Centres in the capital were out of stocks of HIV medication.

Not all patients living with HIV suffer from AIDS. The Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), if untreated, leads to Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS).