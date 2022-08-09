3-Year-Old in Hyderabad Transfused With HIV Infected Blood, Blood Bank Booked

He added that the blood bank claimed that they had been conducting HIV tests on the recipient once in two months, and this is the first time HIV was detected.

“The FIR was just registered yesterday. Once the investigation begins, we will seek suggestions from the Medical Board. The blood bank said they have details of the donors and said they would call them in and conduct tests on them to confirm the source of infection,” the SI said.

IANS reported that the police have written to the Medical Board seeking its opinion and asked the blood bank management to submit the patient's records.