'Man Changed Name To Deceive Woman': Hindu Group Alleges 'Love Jihad', FIR Filed

A day after the Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV) prevented a couple from getting married in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on Monday, 18 April, alleging a case of "love jihad", police on Tuesday filed a First Information Report (FIR) on a complaint lodged by a person against the man.

The FIR has been filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc) and the anti-conversion law in the state.

The HYV has alleged that the man, who is a resident of Moradabad, falsely portrayed himself as a Hindu when he introduced himself to the woman on social media.

On Monday afternoon, the group accosted the couple, caused a ruckus, and prevented the couple from registering their marriage. The couple was then handed over to the Civil Lines Police by the HYV.