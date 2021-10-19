Zomato Faces Flak for Telling Customer Hindi Is National Language, Apologises

Vikash, a user presumably from Tamil Nadu, was facing an issue with his order and decided to take it up by chatting with the customer service executive on the app. In screenshots that Vikash has posted on Twitter, it is seen how he is unable to get his refund due to a miscommunication between the app and the restaurant.

The customer service executive explained that this was happening due to a "language barrier" to which Vikash replied saying that they should have sent someone who knew Tamil. To this, the executive said, "For your kind information, Hindi is our national language. So it is very common that everybody should know Hindi little bit."

Not only was this statement factually incorrect since Hindi is not our national language, but is was also a hurtful thing to say, something Vikash pointed out in his tweet.