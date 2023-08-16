Himachal Pradesh's Shimla Hit by Another Landslide: Two Dead, More Missing

Himachal Pradesh's tourist town saw another landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in the region.

The latest: Four to eight houses were swept away by a landslide in Shimla's Krishna Nagar area early on Wednesday, 16 August, according to a report by PTI.

The rubble included a few makeshift houses as well as a slaughterhouse.

Loss of lives: At least two people are reportedly dead due to the landslide while several more are trapped under the debris, as per the report.

On site: Rescue efforts are being made by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Shimla Police.