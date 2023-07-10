Himachal Rains: 'Bridges, Houses Washed Away By Flash Floods In My Town, Mandi'

Rains have triggered floods, landslides, and the overflowing of the Beas River has wreaked havoc here in Mandi.
Heavy rains for the last three-to-four days have devastated several parts of Himachal Pradesh. I am a resident of the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, and the situation here is pretty bad.
Rains have triggered floods, landslides, and the overflowing of the Beas River has wreaked havoc here in Mandi. The heavy current of the river and the flood water has torn the roads apart. This has also led to soil erosion from the bases of the residents' houses.
Houses on either side of the Beas river are submerged under the water.
Several houses near the banks of the Beas River are under flood water. Some houses right next to the bank were washed away, while many were submerged in water.
Roads are cracked by the flood water.
Overflowing River Beas in Mandi.
The bridge to the Shiv Temple in Mandi is swept away.
The mighty Beas has destroyed the bridge connecting the Shiv Temple. When I visited the location on 9 July, the bridge was under tremendous pressure of water current but was intact. On 10 July, when I revisited the temple, the bridge was washed away by the river, and now there is no way you can reach the temple. I hope the rain stops as soon as possible and the situation improves.
