SC's Pegasus Committee Issues Public Notice to People Suspecting Spyware Hack

The Supreme Court-appointed Technical Committee looking into the usage of Pegasus against Indian citizens has issued a public notice asking those who believe they have been targeted using the spyware to come forward and say whether they would be willing to let their device be examined by the committee.

The public notice, published in newspapers across the country on 2 January, requests "any citizen of India who has reasonable cause to suspect that her/his mobile has been compromised due to specific usage of NSO grow Israel's Pegasus software (sic)" to contact the committee.

This should be done by email to inquiry@pegasus-india-investigation.in before noon of 7 January.

The notice goes on to say: