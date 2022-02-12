'Hijab Bans Violate Religious Freedom': US Comments on Karnataka Controversy

Thane: Muslim women hold placards while wearing burqa and hijab to stage a demonstration in support of Muslim girl students, in Thane, Friday, 11 February. Muslim students were allegedly barred from attending classes while wearing hijab in various educational institutes in Karnataka.
(Photo: PTI)
The Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom, or IRF, has come out in support of the Muslim girls who were banned from attending college in Karnataka after they refused to take off their hijab, tweeting on 11 February that "religious freedom includes the ability to choose one's religious attire."
"The Indian state of Karnataka should not determine permissibility of religious clothing. Hijab bans in schools violate religious freedom and stigmatise and marginalise women and girls," Rashad Hussain said in the tweet.
India is yet to respond to the comment by the Ambassador-at-Large.
The Hijab row in Karnataka has escalated to the extent that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state government, led by Basavaraj Bommai, decided to keep schools and colleges shut till the the Karnataka High Court contemplates the legal aspects of the matter.
Schools for children studying up to class 10 will open on Monday.
Hussain was appointed Ambassador-at-Large for the IRF by the United States Senate in December 2021 and is the first Muslim to hold the post.
He previously served as the Special Envoy to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation during the Barack Obama administration.