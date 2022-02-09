Karnataka Hijab Row: Matter Referred to Larger Bench of HC, No Interim Order

The row over hijab began last month when the principal of a government PU college in Udupi district in Karnataka stopped Muslim girls from entering the campus as they were wearing hijabs.
(Photo: Deeksha Malhotra/The Quint)
A single-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday, 9 February, referred the petitions filed by Muslim students over their right to wear hijabs in classrooms to the chief justice of the court for consideration by a larger bench.
Justice Krishna S Dixit had been hearing the petitions, which had challenged the Karnataka government's order saying uniforms were compulsory and students shouldn't wear clothes that 'disturb public law and order', on his own till now.
After hearing the arguments by senior advocate Devdutt Kamat for the original petitioners on Tuesday, he was expected to hear arguments by the Advocate General for the Karnataka government on Wednesday opposing the petitions.
The judge also observed that he could not pass any orders for interim relief at this time, for instance to allow all students to attend courses until the larger bench makes a decision.
"Even interim prayers merit consideration at the hands of larger bench that may be constituted by the Chief Justice in his discretion," he held, although he did include a note of urgency to the court registry for the larger bench to be constituted in the order.
Senior advocates representing the Muslim girls, including Devdutt Kamat and Sanjay Hegde, had requested the judge to pass an interim order allowing all students to be allowed to enter their colleges since exams are scheduled to take place after two months, and their right to education should not be jeopardised while the court looks into the issues.
Justice Dixit had on Tuesday requested the student community and the public to maintain peace and tranquillity and asked the public to have faith in the Constitution. A request was made to him on Wednesday to also urge politicians to refrain from fanning the flames.
A number of disruptions were reported on Tuesday at colleges in the state, including stone pelting, hoisting of saffron flags and heckling of Muslim girl students by male students wearing saffron scarves.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Wednesday that the government was not in favour of either "Hijab or Kesari" and blamed the Congress party for all the commotion related to the matter.
The students have sought the court's directions to the government and the education department not to interfere with their religious and fundamental rights. The students have also explained in their petition that they wear the hijab along with their school uniform.
On Tuesday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ordered the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next three days in the state.
Meanwhile, BC Nagesh, the Karnataka Primary and Secondary education minister, on Wednesday said: "No one can take law and order into their hands. Government will not spare any miscreant."
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the government would take appropriate action wherever "unpleasant things have happened".
Stone pelting was reported on Tuesday as a group of students wearing saffron scarves staged a protest against hijabs at a college in Shimoga. The saffron flag was also hoisted on the campus. Police was later deployed at the spot.
A commotion also erupted at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) College in Udupi on Tuesday after a mob of male students, donning saffron scarves and headgear, protested against wearing hijab on campus.
Meanwhile, Section 144 was imposed in Harihara and Davangere.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Member of Parliament (MP) Elamaram Kareem wrote to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for his urgent intervention in the matter.
"The students have been wearing hijab along with the uniform for so many years. In some educational institutions, the colour of the headscarf is also prescribed for the students to follow uniformly in the dress code. In other words, for decades, there was no controversy," he wrote in the letter.
The issue has been ongoing since 28 December 2021, when the Kundapur Pre-University College in Udupi had prohibited six girls wearing hijabs from attending classes.
