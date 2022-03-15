'High-Level Probe Ordered': Rajnath Addresses Misfiring of India's Missile in RS

File photo of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
(Photo: PTI)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a statement on the 'inadvertent firing' of the unarmed Indian supersonic missile that had entered Pakistan's territory on 9 March in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, 15 March.
The minister indicated that during routine maintenance, a missile was inadvertently fired that landed in Pakistan, and asserted that a high-level inquiry is on in the matter.
He further said, "I'd like to assure the House that our missile system is highly reliable and safe. Our safety procedure and protocols are high level."
Meanwhile, the United States on Monday said that there was no indication that the recent firing of a missile from India, which landed in Pakistan, was "anything other than an accident."
"We have no indication as you also heard from our Indian partners that this incident was anything other than an accident," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Monday.
On 11 March, India's Defence Ministry had claimed that the missile was "accidentally fired" after a technical malfunction during routine maintenance.
