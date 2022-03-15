'No Indication That India's Missile Firing Was Anything Other Than Accident': US

Image used for representational purposes.
The United States on Monday, 14 March, said that there was no indication that the recent firing of a missile from India, which landed in Pakistan, was "anything other than an accident," PTI reported.
An unarmed Indian supersonic missile had entered Pakistan's territory on 9 March, causing damage to the country's civilian property. The object had later hit a private cold storage property near Mian Channu city in the Punjab province. The accident, however, did not lead to any loss of life.
"We refer you, of course, to the Indian Ministry of Defense for any follow-up. They issued a statement on 9 March to explain precisely what had happened. We don't have a comment beyond that," Price said in response to a question.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday, 13 March, said the country could have responded to India after its unarmed missile "accidently" landed in Pakistan's Punjab province on Wednesday, but it chose to observe restraint, news agency PTI reported.
Khan further said, "We have to make our defence and country strong."
On Saturday, 12 March, Pakistan's Foreign Office had said it wasn't satisfied with India's "simplistic explanation" on the "accidental firing" of the missile. It also demanded a joint probe to "accurately find the facts surrounding the accident."
It also questioned why India had failed to inform Pakistan regarding the "accidental launch" of the missile immediately and demanded information regarding the safeguards that are in place in India to prevent such accidents.
India's Defence Ministry on Friday, 11 March, claimed that the missile was "accidentally fired" after a technical malfunction during routine maintenance. It further added that a high-level court of enquiry had been ordered to probe the incident.
