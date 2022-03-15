'No Indication That India's Missile Firing Was Anything Other Than Accident': US

Khan further said, "We have to make our defence and country strong."

On Saturday, 12 March, Pakistan's Foreign Office had said it wasn't satisfied with India's "simplistic explanation" on the "accidental firing" of the missile. It also demanded a joint probe to "accurately find the facts surrounding the accident."

It also questioned why India had failed to inform Pakistan regarding the "accidental launch" of the missile immediately and demanded information regarding the safeguards that are in place in India to prevent such accidents.

India's Defence Ministry on Friday, 11 March, claimed that the missile was "accidentally fired" after a technical malfunction during routine maintenance. It further added that a high-level court of enquiry had been ordered to probe the incident.